One of the properties allegedly bought with stolen funds. One of the properties allegedly bought with stolen funds.
News

Swindler of thousands lives in luxury: suit

Ficrea boss believed to have invested in 100 US properties, earning permanent residency

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, July 29, 2017

The former head of a financial services company that defrauded billions of pesos from thousands of investors is now living a life of luxury as a wealthy investor in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam involving Ficrea, detected in 2014, swindled at least 7,000 investors of some 2.7 billion pesos (US $183 million at the time). Many of those lost their life savings.

Considered a fugitive by Mexican authorities, Rafael Olvera Amezcua used stolen funds to gain a permanent residency visa in the U.S. under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, claims a lawsuit filed against him.

Under the program, foreigners who invest at least US $500,000 in certain designated projects and regions in the country can obtain a permanent resident visa that extends to family members included in the application.

Javier Navarro, the bankruptcy trustee for Ficrea, filed the lawsuit against the firm’s ex-boss at a county court in Miami-Dade, Florida.

“Olvera used funds transferred from Mexico to participate in the EB-5 investor visa program and we have information that he indeed obtained a permanent resident visa at the end of 2014 or the start of 2015,” the lawsuit claims.

The legal action seeks to recover more than 100 properties Olvera and his family have bought in the United States with the aim of securing compensation to the tune of US $195 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit also states that approval of Olvera’s visa application has allowed him to avoid prosecution in Mexico.

“Obtaining this visa has enabled Olvera and his family (wife, son and daughter-in-law) to remain outside the reach of Mexican authorities and continue squandering funds stolen from Ficrea.”

At least four arrest warrants have been issued against Olvera in Mexico but he has reportedly not had any problem with U.S. authorities.

A hearing related to the lawsuit is not scheduled until July 2018.

Apart from US $53 million spent on 108 properties, Olvera and his family have allegedly bought 54 luxury cars in Florida, many of them after Ficrea went bankrupt in 2014.

Other companies owned by Olvera or operated through third parties continued to generate revenues for him even after Ficrea was shut down and he had fled to the United States.

Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Shine

    i’ll go get him for $500,000.

  • These are the “best people” that Trump spoke of. No wall will be built to exclude these wealthy crooks. They will not be hunted down and jailed or deported, we reserve that treatment for the working classes.

    • James

      Read the damned page–it says 2014 & 2015 –your best bud, the muslim in chief was letting the gates open !!

      • Sharon

        PLEASE FFS STOP CALLING President Obama a Muslim! What proof do you have for that?? NONE I bet – you people are so stupid it makes me sick. I suppose you think Drumpfy can do no wrong? Do not bother to respond you seem to like crooks.

    • Sharon

      Believe me the Mexican people do not like these type of crooks either. But to say that only Mexicans do things like this, means you have forgotten about Bernie Madoff and your sitting president is crooked to – otherwise why will he not show his tax returns? Then there is the whole Russian thing with Putin, Kushner, Don Jr etc. This person need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but you can bet he does not want to get brought back here. Mexican jails are not the country clubs like the USA. Even the worst US jail is a party compared to here.

      • I don’t believe that I wrote or implied any such thing.

  • Becky Milward

    Most likely a compadre of trump.

    • J. M. Davis

      If he was on eof Trump’s buds why did Obama let him in and give him residency or do you think it was Hillary?

  • ss

    Liberals need to get a life.Visit obama’s library when it’s built.Maybe his much deserved no bull peace prize will be on display.

  • gypsyken

    Many successful “entrepreneurs” are pirates who commit fraud, but most of them don’t get caught. It’s news when they do. Wells Fargo has just been caught with scamming car loan customers going back to 2012, by charging them for insurance they didn’t need. That scamming was going on when they got caught last year scamming customers by establishing unauthorized accounts. They were fined an amount less than the profit they made on the accounts, and they’ll be fined an amount less than the profit they made on the car insurance scam. No one will be prosecuted, and the fines will simply be a cost of making money. As the orange-headed fascist monster who occupies the U.S. White House is becoming increasingly deranged about the possibility that the Special Prosecutor may reveal some of his financial shenanigans, much bigger news about financial fraud may be in the offing.

  • bajashark

    Heck I know one who lives in the White House!

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT