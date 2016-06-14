System converts buses to electric power

A team of entrepreneurs from Jalisco has developed a system for converting diesel engines to electric motors after having successfully tested it on a public transit bus prototype.

The leader of the project, industrial designer Alfonso Hernández Olmos, has been studying electric alternatives to internal combustion engines for over 10 years. He had realized that the technology was scarce and expensive, according to a report by the National Science and Technology Council, Conacyt.

Today, a 12-meter long electric bus costs between 10 and 20 million pesos, while the diesel version costs just 1 million.

Hernández decided to ask for support from Conacyt through its Innovation Stimulus Program to develop the conversion technology that would take advantage of obsolete diesel buses.

One of the main benefits of electric vehicles is the complete elimination of air polluting emissions, but the benefits don’t end there: “The noise produced by a diesel motor reaches 85 to 90 decibels, which is above the acceptable threshold. It is also a heat source that reaches 100 degrees C, and is located just a meter away from the driver,” said Hernández.

But the temperature of an electric motor never exceeds 50 to 60 degrees, and it’s noiseless, he said.

The prototype bus has a system that works like a motor when accelerating, and like a generator when braking. This way it is able to regain much of the energy spent in accelerating when the driver brakes.

The prototype motor was mounted on a nine-meter-long, 2003 Boxer 50 Mercedes-Benz bus, and the complete conversion, from diesel to electric, took about six months.

The bus’ new 340-hp motor is powered by a 250-kilowatt lithium battery that offers it range of 60 kilometers and speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The prototype has been successfully tested, but the trial period is not over as the team is still trying to determine what kind of battery is optimal for a city bus route.

Once Hernández’ motor and conversion system are ready to be sold to the public, two kinds of batteries will be available, depending on the client’s needs. One will allow for a 100% charge in 15 minutes, while the second will do so in 35.

Converting to electric from diesel can produce savings of between 70 and 80%, said Hernández, “and that’s only in fuel. An electric motor is serviced every 200,000 kilometers, while a diesel one needs check-ups every 15,000 to 20,000 kilometers.”

The report, prepared by the Conacyt news agency, did not specify what the cost of a conversion will be.

Mexico News Daily