Tacos al pastor billed as the world’s largest

Five tonnes of pork went into the tacos, of which 200,000 were served

Thousands of people lined up for hours on Sunday in the city of Aguascalientes for what local authorities billed as the largest trompo of tacos al pastor in the world.

Five tonnes of pork went into the trompo, or vertical spit, set up at the San Marcos national fair, where locals and tourists enjoyed more than 200,000 tacos, courtesy of the municipal government.

The first slices were cut by Mayor Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, who announced that her administration would continue to promote activities that reinforced the social fabric of the community and family ties.

More than 1,000 kilograms of tortillas and large quantities of salsa roja were consumed during the event, at which everyone was served four tacos each.

The food was provided by local taquería Los Cuñados.

Tacos al pastor have their origins in the shawarma that was brought to Mexico by Lebanese immigrants.

The three-week San Marcos fair began April 15 and wraps up next Sunday.

Source: El Universal (sp)