Tamarind seeds to replace polystyrene?

Two researchers from the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM) have developed a biodegradable foam from tamarind seeds that could replace expanded polystyrene (EPS) products.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Expanded polystyrene, commonly but erroneously called styrofoam, is used to produce disposable products such as glasses and plates, but doesn’t degrade for hundreds of years.

The tamarind seed-based product developed by materials researcher Alfredo Maciel Cerda and chemist Abel Humberto Cortés Arce decomposes after being exposed to the elements for three months.

Mexico produces 39 tonnes of tamarind fruit every year, but a third of that weight is in seeds, most of which are discarded.

“Depending on how much ethyl acrylate [an organic compound] is added to the seeds’ polysaccharides, we can obtain either a softer and more pliable material, or one that’s firmer and can support a greater load,” explained Maciel.

Currently, the tamarind foam can only be produced in the laboratory, but Maciel and Cortés believe that once the industrial production process is under way their product could replace the EPS used in the packaging of appliances and scientific equipment, bulletin boards, thermal insulation for construction or coolers used to transport vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other biodegradable foams, like the wheat-based variety, have to compete with the food industry, observed Maciel, a handicap he and Cortés have overcome with the tamarind seed-based process.

He said at least one firm has showed interest in replacing EPS sheets with their biodegradable product.

Source: Milenio (sp)