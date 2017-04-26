Teachers to march in Oaxaca and Chiapas

As the month of May approaches the dissident CNTE teachers’ union is already planning, as it does every year, its protests and demonstrations leading up to Teachers’ Day on May 15.

For several years the federal government’s education reforms have provided the union with a target and this year will be no different.

The union’s Chiapas local Section 7 and its Oaxaca counterpart, Section 22, have announced renewed resistance against the reforms, beginning with a three-day strike in both states starting next Monday, Labor Day.

In Chiapas, the protesters plan a march at 9:00am from the Parque Chiapasiónate to the Parque Central in the capital city, Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

The union expects some 80,000 teachers from all the state’s regions to attend to press for the completion of 11 demands it has delivered to the administration of Governor Manuel Velasco Coello, which includes the suspension of evaluation tests in the hiring process for new teachers.

Of the federal government the Chiapas local is demanding that it “repair the damages” caused by the educational reforms by reinstating teachers who have been dismissed among other demands.

Another big march is planned for Monday in Oaxaca city with the intention of demonstrating to Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa the union’s “muscle and the unity of our base, with which we hope to defeat the Mexican state,” said leader Eloy López Hernández.

He added that nothing will stop the union’s protests during May, a month in which it has traditionally reviewed and renewed its demands of the state government.

Section 22 wants the reopening of negotiation tables — where administrative matters are settled, the automatic hiring of graduates from the state’s normal schools and the participation of the governor in all negotiations.

Speaking during the festivities celebrating the 485th anniversary of the city of Oaxaca, the governor made an open call to all sectors, organizations and education professionals to find solutions through dialogue, without affecting third parties.

“There must not be dark interests, vendettas, hidden requests or demands that seek something different from the well-being of Oaxaca . . . the road to build [the state] we want is that of dialogue, reflection and plurality, but also one that respects third-party rights,” Murat said.

Source: Milenio (sp)