Tear gas used against Ayotzinapa protest

After a demonstration by parents of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa turned violent yesterday, federal forces used tear gas to control demonstrators. But that in turn generated a retaliation by students in Guerrero, who hijacked two delivery trucks and set them on fire.

Parents and teachers of the missing 43 students, who disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014, had organized a peaceful demonstration outside Interior Secretariat (Segob) headquarters in Mexico City to protest the slow pace of the investigation into the students’ disappearance.

But the protest was allegedly infiltrated by balaclava-clad individuals who began beating on the gates of the Segob offices and throwing sticks and stones and detonating fireworks, according to Lorenzo Gómez Hernández, deputy director general of the Interior Secretariat’s Government Unit.

Gómez told the newspaper Milenio that Segob was always open to dialogue and that he was attempting to personally meet the parents when the acts of violence began at his doorstep.

He said he recognized at most 10 of the parents and teachers from Ayotzinapa and between 30 and 40 “aggressive” individuals who had appeared to have infiltrated the demonstration.

Segob reported after the commotion that two police officers and a clerk suffered minor injuries.

But the parents themselves issued a statement saying that five of their number suffered injuries when tear gas was released within a few centimeters of their faces.

They said they had requested a meeting with Segob officials and began striking a metal fence after waiting for an hour for an answer. The parents claimed that police immediately launched tear gas canisters to force them back.

Segob Undersecretary Roberto Campa said in an interview later the parents only needed “to pick up the telephone” if they wished to meet.

The events in Mexico City didn’t go over well in Guerrero, where students at the Raúl Isidro Burgos teacher training college in Ayotzinapa reacted violently.

After visiting several radio stations in the Guerrero capital of Chilpancingo and denouncing what they called “an act of repression” against the parents of their missing schoolmates, they hijacked two delivery trucks owned by the Coppel department store.

One was used to blockade the Tixtla bypass before being torched and the second to blockade a bypass on the outskirts of Tixtla. It too was set on fire.

Both were reported later to have been destroyed.

Source: Milenio (sp), Animal Político (sp)