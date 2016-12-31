Tequileros strike back after peace march

One day after residents of San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, marched for peace, a criminal gang operating in the region struck back.

Los Tequileros are believed to have been behind an attack in which gunmen opened fire early Thursday on the operations base of a local self-defense group that had been formed three weeks ago to defend the community against the gang.

There were no casualties in the gang’s show of force against Base Torreón, set up by the Movement for Peace, a community police force that took up arms against the Tequileros on December 11.

There was gunfire for several minutes after the self-defense group returned the gang’s fire, following which the latter retired from the scene.

Soldiers and state police mounted a search for the attackers but were unsuccessful in detaining anyone.

Source: Milenio (sp)

