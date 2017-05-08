Tesla job fair draws a crowd in Monterrey

Hopeful manufacturing engineers packed a hotel lobby in Monterrey on the weekend, looking for a job with Tesla, Inc., which is recruiting in Mexico for its assembly plant in Fremont, California.

A shortage of engineers in the United States led to the company’s decision to recruit south of the border, which it did through a closed-door event by appointment only.

But dozens of prospects turned up — one even traveled 1,000 kilometers from Mexico City — thinking it was an open job fair.

Word about the job interviews spread quickly after Tesla posted information on LinkedIn, listing 15 types of engineers the company would be looking for in Monterrey.

Among those turned away — the company invited them to email their resumes — were engineers fresh out of school and others with as much as 20 years of experience.

Mexico has built a pool of such engineers through the establishment by global auto makers of 19 automotive plants.

Tesla’s recruiting outside the U.S. comes just as immigration rules allowing the entry of highly-skilled foreign workers are being reviewed in that country.

The firm plans to build half a million vehicles a year in Fremont by next year, including its new Model 3.

Source: Reuters (en)