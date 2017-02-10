The Ayotzinapa probe meanders slowly on

The case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa trundles on, nearly two and a half years after the violent events in Iguala, Guerrero.

This week yet another agreement was reached between the federal Attorney General’s office and the parents of the students, patching up once again a relationship that has never been congenial.

That office also announced further investigation into the former head of its Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), although that decision was not warmly received by the parents, who have called for his head ever since irregularities surfaced during the investigation into the September 2014 disappearance of their children.

Tomás Zerón was singled out last April in the final report issued by the Group of Interdisciplinary Independent Experts, known as the GIEI, for appearing in a video with investigators gathering evidence when the case file made no reference to the activity on that particular day.

Zerón and other federal investigators were filmed at the San Juan River the day before garbage bags allegedly containing ashes and remains of the students were actually found according to the official report.

Zerón had been under investigation by his former employer but this week the case was turned over to the Public Administration Secretariat, or SFP.

According to the PGR’s investigation, Zerón committed only an administrative offense, and because he was a trusted public servant in a managerial position “it is the task of the SFP to sanction him in strict adherence to the administrative responsibilities law.”

Such a sanction could be a reprimand or being barred from holding public office.

Zerón quit as AIC chief last September and was appointed as technical secretary of the National Security Council the same day.

The parents of the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa teacher training college received the news with disappointment, reported the newspaper Milenio, as they were unhappy that Zeron’s actions should be considered no more than an administrative offense.

Their declaration came after a three-hour meeting between the parents and federal authorities, in which they signed an eight-point follow-up agreement that stipulates communication protocols between investigators and the parents, and calls for follow-up on all lines of investigation proposed by the GIEI and coordination with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, among others.

The students’ parents have long challenged the government’s initial findings, which concluded that municipal police in Iguala had turned the students over to a criminal gang which then killed them and burned the bodies at a garbage dump. Much of the case has been based on evidence given by captured gangsters who were allegedly tortured to extract the information.

Other independent investigations have also challenged the official conclusion.

The investigation continues, though without producing much in the way of solid evidence.

