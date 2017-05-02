The May offensive: teachers renew fight

Oaxaca teachers began a two-day strike today, but it could be extended

The May offensive by the dissident CNTE teachers’ union kicked off yesterday followed by a 48-hour strike that began today and could become indefinite if teachers’ demands are not met.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union’s Oaxaca local, Section 22, marched yesterday on the streets of the state capital, as they do every year in May, meeting Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and presenting him with a list of its more than 13 demands, a copy of which has also been delivered to the federal government.

Most have been on the teachers’ list for a few years. Among them: repeal of the 2012 educational reforms, liberation of what they call political prisoners, automatic job placement for graduates of teacher training schools and the rehiring of 3,500 dismissed education workers.

Section 22 also demanded punishment for those responsible for the Nochixtlán massacre of June 2016, and the presentation — alive — of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teacher college in Guerrero.

Murat suggested yesterday that teachers protest if they must but without affecting the rights of citizens and the state’s economic and productive activities.

The governor also said that he would review the teachers’ demands with “professionalism, accountability and social responsibility.” His administration will also reopen dialogue with the dissident union.

ADVERTISEMENT

During yesterday’s march, teachers and members of supporting organizations engaged in acts of vandalism, painting graffiti the facades of businesses, homes and government offices.

Section 22 leader Eloy Hernández López said the union was not afraid that absentee teachers would have their salaries withheld as the federal Education Secretariat has threatened.

He said CNTE is “stronger than ever” because it has the support of parent committees and “the principal civil society organizations.”

The union’s plans for Oaxaca for today and tomorrow include mounting blockades on 37 roads and highways and access to the Xoxocotlán international airport.

Government buildings and shopping and centers will also be targeted.

As a result of the strike, some one million children enrolled at 13,000 schools in Oaxaca will have their long weekend extended by at least two days.

In the state of Chiapas, meanwhile, presumed teachers-in-training, or normalistas, broke into a Tuxtla Gutiérrez Coca-Cola distribution facility and wreaked havoc.

On the perimeter walls they painted messages like “Immediate solution to our demands” and “We’re missing 43.”

After breaking some windows and doors the youths entered the distribution plant, while security staff looked on.

There they rolled at least 10 vehicles on to their sides after breaking their windows, and set fire to several tires at the entrance of the facility.

The Coca-Cola plant is located a few meters away from the Mactumazá Normal School.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)