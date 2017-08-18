There’s no evidence, says ex-Pemex boss

The former CEO of Pemex insisted yesterday the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) has no evidence to prove that he was bribed in the awarding of a contract to a Brazilian company for work on a refinery in Tula, Hidalgo.

An ex-director of the Brazilian multinational firm Odebrecht has accused Emilio Lozoya of accepting a US $10-million bribe, an allegation he has firmly denied.

The Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that former company director Luis Alberto de Meneses said in a statement to Brazilian authorities that Lozoya was paid bribes while other reports claim that former CEO Marcelo Odebrecht — who is currently in prison — and another former company executive have provided similar accounts to Brazilian prosecutors.

Flanked by his lawyers, Lozoya held a press conference yesterday after appearing at the PGR and reviewing its file on the allegation. He said it contained none of the alleged testimony against him, giving him confidence that the investigation was being carried out based on facts rather than hearsay.

He declared that although he had met with Luis Alberto de Meneses he had never had any contact with any other person who has accused him of receiving bribes.

“. . . If someone can lie about something so obvious and straightforward as this, there are clearly no reasons to believe the rest of their alleged statements.”

Lozoya explained that while he was boss of the state oil company, Odebrecht won two contracts but they went through the usual processes of authorization, revision and supervision by the Public Administration Secretariat and the Federal Auditor’s Office (ASF).

“It’s impossible that only one person made the decision, there are multiple safeguards,” he said of the contract award.

He also pointed out that awarding the contracts to Odebrecht had not been challenged by any other companies that had competed in the tendering process.

In addition, Lozoya rejected that he had shifted any funds to Enrique Peña Nieto’s presidential campaign, asserting that he had never held an administrative position on the campaign team, as has been claimed.

Any accusations that he had acted illegally were plagued by falsehoods and speculation, he said.

“I’m here, I have a clear conscience . . . I’m the first person interested in clearing up these lies and clearing my name.”

