They prefer El Popo over earthquakes

But a quake coming at the same time as an erupting volcano is proving stressful

In San Andrés Hueyapan they prefer El Popo to earthquakes but they’re not too happy with an erupting volcano in conjunction with seismic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

People of the indigenous community in Morelos have lived for centuries in the shadow of the volcano Popocatépetl, whose intermittent eruptions they feel are preferable to earthquakes such as that which shook up their town on September 19.

Bot today there’s tension.

After the volcano awoke in the days after the quake, authorities recommended that residents of the municipality of Tetela del Volcán be prepared with important documents and a change of clothes at hand as the volcano could erupt at any moment.

It has left the people of Hueyapan in a constant state of stress. One told the newspaper El Universal that people are scared, and that some don’t want to leave their homes.

Reyna Mariaca Rivera said residents have a peaceful relationship with Don Goyo, as they affectionately call the volcano, although it often produces slight tremors in the ground.

The volcano scares people, Rivera said, “but not as much as the earthquake that just happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That quake might have changed the relationship the people of towns like Hueyapan have with the volcano, which showed more signs of activity on Wednesday and Thursday, and the tremors only heightened anxiety levels.

“It’s like we’re living in another world,” was the sentiment captured by El Universal.

Hueyapan is located just 18 kilometers away from Popocatépetl, and was one of the towns hardest hit by the September 19 earthquake. Many of its residents lost their homes and others saw severe damage.

San Andrés Hueyapan

Araceli Soberanes Estrada lost two of the three rooms of the house where she raises her five children. One of those rooms was the workshop where she wove clothing on a loom.

Undeterred, she continues weaving, and earlier this week she was visited by representatives of the state government, who will help her find places to sell her creations.

Meanwhile, El Popo continues to blow off steam. Ashfall was reported in Tetela del Volcán and Zacualpan de Amilpas after eruptions this morning.

Source: El Universal (sp)

Moderada explosión del @Popocatepetl_MX – 10:31 h.

Columna eruptiva de 2 km sobre el cráter; dispersión de ceniza hacia EdoMex y Morelos. pic.twitter.com/xtbR00uxOw — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) October 6, 2017