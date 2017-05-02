Thieves kill baby, 2, rape woman, daughter

Family of four was traveling on Mexico City-Puebla freeway Monday morning

A two-year-old baby was killed and two women sexually assaulted when a family was targeted by thieves on the Mexico City-Puebla highway early Monday morning.

Authorities say a family of four en route to Puebla had pulled to the side of the freeway for a pit stop at about 3:00am when they were attacked by at least eight individuals traveling in two vehicles.

When they attempted to resist, the thieves attacked Hilario Vázquez Pérez, shot and killed his infant son and then raped his wife and their 14-year-old daughter before driving off with the family’s vehicle, a white Ford Ranger pickup.

Abandoned at the side of the highway, the victims walked two kilometers to the nearest telephone, at the toll booth at San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla, to report the crime.

A search by Federal Police has turned up no sign of the attackers, who are thought to have hidden in the community of Santa María Moyotzingo.

Source: El Universal (sp), e-consulta (sp)