Thieves steal back seized tanker trucks

Authorities had confiscated 16 in Jalisco, but pipeline thieves recovered six of them

Federal officials this week seized 16 trucks used by thieves to transport stolen fuel. Four days later, the thieves stole six of them back.

At least eight armed men broke into a vehicle impoundment lot yesterday in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, recovering the seized tanker trucks used to carry fuel stolen from pipelines.

The men entered the lot owned by a tow truck company but currently being used by the federal Attorney General’s Office (PGR) by threatening the guards.

The PGR dealt a blow Tuesday to groups involved in the crime by confiscating and impounding the 16 tankers after discovering an illegal pipeline tap at El Mirador, a small community that is also in Tlajomulco.

Thieves had taken some 31,000 liters of fuel from the tap and stored it in some of the tankers.

At almost the same time that the PGR was announcing that it was proceeding with charges against two men arrested after being caught in the act at El Mirador, the armed men were in the process of repossessing the trucks.

The PGR responded to the incident by stating, “It was reported to the state office of the PGR that after conducting an inventory at Grúas López, it was discovered that there was property missing, including vehicles related to current investigation files. Because of that, an investigation has begun.”

Authorities in Jalisco have been kept busy recently with 117 illegal taps being uncovered on the Salamanca-Guadalajara pipeline.

Statistics from Pemex indicate that Jalisco has the sixth highest incidence of pipeline theft in the country.

Puebla, where gasoline theft has become a way of life for people in certain parts of the state, heads the list followed by Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and the State of México.

The newspaper Milenio reports that in the past four years, a total of 17,407 illegal pipeline taps have been secured in 25 of Mexico’s 32 federal entities. Over the past seven years, the crime has cost Pemex an estimated 160 billion pesos (US $7.9 billion).

Source: Milenio