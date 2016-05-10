Thieves target buses on Chiapas highway

A mountain climber, long-distance cyclist and all-round adventure traveler is probably wondering why he took the bus instead of his bicycle after a robbery Sunday night between San Cristóbal de las Casas and Palenque in Chiapas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Bogdanov and fellow traveler John McDermott were among about two dozen passengers aboard the Cristóbal Colón bus when it and three others were stopped an hour from the city of Ocosingo, en route to Palenque.

Three men armed with rifles and knives boarded the vehicles and demanded the passengers’ valuables.

Bogdanov said being near the back of the bus gave him time to hide his passport, GoPro camera, credit cards and telephone.

“I was extremely lucky . . .” Bogdanov said in a video he taped after arriving in Palenque, but not so his friend McDermott, who lost his backpack and about US $2,000 worth of belongings, including his passport and credit cards.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bogdanov advises travelers against making the San Cristóbal-Palenque trip at night. “The road is dangerous and people should know about this,” he told Mexico News Daily in an email.

However, that might not be so simple to control.

His bus would have arrived in Palenque at 9:00pm but was delayed nearly three hours by a blockade.

Bogdanov, originally from Sweden, had recently arrived in Mexico after cycling through Central America and running up the 10 highest mountains in the region. Before that he climbed the 10 highest peaks in South America.

All told, Bogdanov has visited 50 countries on his bicycle. He was reflecting on his travels by bike after Sunday’s incident.

“It’s interesting [that] I’ve been cycling for so long and nothing happened and when I start traveling with buses this happens.”

Mexico News Daily