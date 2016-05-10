Bogdanov at the bus station Sunday in Palenque. Bogdanov at the bus station Sunday in Palenque.
News

Thieves target buses on Chiapas highway

Avoid traveling at night, warns seasoned adventure traveler

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A mountain climber, long-distance cyclist and all-round adventure traveler is probably wondering why he took the bus instead of his bicycle after a robbery Sunday night between San Cristóbal de las Casas and Palenque in Chiapas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Bogdanov and fellow traveler John McDermott were among about two dozen passengers aboard the Cristóbal Colón bus when it and three others were stopped an hour from the city of Ocosingo, en route to Palenque.

Three men armed with rifles and knives boarded the vehicles and demanded the passengers’ valuables.

Bogdanov said being near the back of the bus gave him time to hide his passport, GoPro camera, credit cards and telephone.

“I was extremely lucky . . .” Bogdanov said in a video he taped after arriving in Palenque, but not so his friend McDermott, who lost his backpack and about US $2,000 worth of belongings, including his passport and credit cards.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bogdanov advises travelers against making the San Cristóbal-Palenque trip at night. “The road is dangerous and people should know about this,” he told Mexico News Daily in an email.

However, that might not be so simple to control.

His bus would have arrived in Palenque at 9:00pm but was delayed nearly three hours by a blockade.

Bogdanov, originally from Sweden, had recently arrived in Mexico after cycling through Central America and running up the 10 highest mountains in the region. Before that he climbed the 10 highest peaks in South America.

All told, Bogdanov has visited 50 countries on his bicycle. He was reflecting on his travels by bike after Sunday’s incident.

“It’s interesting [that] I’ve been cycling for so long and nothing happened and when I start traveling with buses this happens.”

Mexico News Daily

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • PintorEnMexico

    It’s one of the scarier highways I’ve been on in Mexico. I can’t believe any vehicles are allowed on it during the night. Around that area between Ocosingo and Palenque, you have to run the gauntlet of people pulling ropes across the road to stop you. Their intent may be benign, but where I come from, stopping a car like that is a very aggressive act. I learned to lay on the horn and speed up. They drop the ropes.

    • Bill Graves

      If the police, or government, REALLY wanted to stop this…….they could.

  • James Smith

    always a big risk to travel that route. i have done it many times. until recently there was a period in which robberies were rare but they have picked up again. now i go the circuitous route, if coming from the yucatan. don’t go to palenque. go around through villahermosa and down to tuxtla g and then over to sclc. much longer. much safer. and you will arrive with your life and valuables.

  • James Bridgforth

    I am a gringo who has lived in Chiapas. I have driven this route my self many times and taken the bus as well. It is the only good way to go back and forth from Palenque to San Cristobal and there are many sites to visit in-in-between, Tonina, Agwa-Azul, Miso-Ha.

    The main thing is to never travel at night any where in Mexico, if it can be helped. I will say, the last time I drove this way there where many more people living on the side of the road than in the past and most of them I imagine have no opportunity. Be especially carful in Oxchuk, which is in-between Ocosingo and San Chris it is always sketchy.

  • David L. Allison

    If it happened in the USA today, some passenger with a gun would have likely defended their personal property to their and dozens of others’ deaths. Thankfully we have far less of that problem in Mexico, especially here on the Yucatan peninsula.

    • Anon

      Seriously!?! People having guns isn’t a problem there? Deal with facts. Violence and corruption is a more extreme problem in Mexico. But if it makes you feel better…

  • MortimerSnerd

    I was attacked on a Sunday 3 weeks ago, 4:10 in the afternoon, likely by the same group of banditos three weeks ago.. They were wearing black clothes and balaclavas. I was lucky, when one perp didn’t break the window and dropped the rock, and I suddenly backed down the hill at high speed, the perps chasing us for about 100 yeds… not easy but sure as heck your driving skills are highly intensified in such a situation. They attacked us with kinives, a gun and (no kidding) a slingshot. These are likely the same creeps that attacked the bus, and yes we were deliberately targeted, likely by a taxi driver or lookout telling tyhem to get ready. There is no law inforcement whatsoever in that area, never saw a cop car or military…Folks… never, never never drive the San Cristóbal de las Casas and Palenque Mex 199 highway with a foreign licnese plate… they will be waiting.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com

THE MND POLL

What do you think?

THE STORY: Putting on a condom: mayor shows how

Mexico News Daily
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT