This Magical Town is under narco control

There’s not much magic in the Magical Town of Batopilas, Chihuahua, despite its designation in 2012 as a Pueblo Mágico to bring prosperity through tourism.

Instead, one of Mexico’s poorest municipalities is under the control of a criminal gang, rendering the presence of municipal authorities and police as little more than a formality.

Designated as a Pueblo Mágico by then-president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, it has seen none of the anticipated benefits, such as greater public and private investment that would improve the lives of its residents.

In a report yesterday, the newspaper El Universal reckoned that Calderón’s designation was more a gesture toward one of the founders of the National Action Party, Manuel Gómez Morín, as Batopilas was his birthplace.

Located in the Rarámuri Sierra, Batopilas was once a prosperous mining town and was the second city in Mexico to have electric light. The decline began at the turn of the 20th century, after mining interests moved elsewhere.

Today, its poverty is comparable to that found in African nations, according to the United Nations Human Development Index, which puts it at a level similar to that of Zimbabwe.

It is not a very welcoming place, as one might expect from a Pueblo Mágico.

Visitors are greeted at a checkpoint manned by armed youths aged between 15 and 20, and dressed in black, army-issue uniforms.

Some residents said the youths belong to the Sinaloa Cartel while others assert they are part of an independent group that operates in the region, but whoever they are their main concern is to control opium poppy and marijuana production.

“They’re good, they really help the people out, there’s no insecurity here anymore,” said one resident.

But in contrast a government employee sent by the state told El Universal that the youths “scared him very much. They’re kids, maybe 16 and they’re always [high on drugs]. You can’t turn and look at them because, if they don’t like it, they get angry and shoot at you, les vale madre [they don’t give a damn].”

The public servant declared that he was never going back.

Armed clashes are frequent in the region as criminal organizations vie for control over the remote drug plantations.

A report last month by the newspaper El Mexicano said two of Mexico’s big drug gangs, the Juárez and Sinaloa cartels, operate in the state, which is subdivided into well-defined territories where the gangs dedicate themselves to growing and harvesting drugs, producing synthetic drugs, illegal logging, pipeline theft, extortion, kidnapping and the theft of vehicles.

Batopilas is one of those regions and is under the control of one of nine persons who are priority objectives for the state Attorney General’s office.

But in the meantime, life carries on this municipality of about 14,000 people.

“Nobody comes or goes without permission, the best thing to do is have a good relationship with them. And if you have children, you’d better send them to [the capital city of] Chihuahua to study. If they stay here they’ll end up with the cuerno in their hands,” said one local.

Cuerno de chivo is a colloquial name for an AK-47 assault rifle.

