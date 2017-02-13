Trump protesters march yesterday in Mexico City. Trump protesters march yesterday in Mexico City.
Thousands march to protest Trump policies

Mexico City event drew 20,000, where many also voiced disapproval for Peña Nieto

Mexico News Daily | Monday, February 13, 2017

Many thousands of people took to the streets in at least 15 Mexican cities yesterday to protest the policies of United States President Donald Trump, but many took advantage of the marches to voice their opinion of their own president.

With an estimated 20,000 people, according to Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, the biggest march by far was in Mexico City.

“We are here so that Trump sees and is aware that an entire country, united, is rising up against him and his xenophobic, discriminatory and fascist stupidities,” a UNAM student told the AFP agency. “Mexico will not be his slave,” said Julieta Rosas.

The march was organized by Vibra México, an umbrella group of academic institutions and citizens’ and business organizations, which said it was time for citizens to join forces and speak out together “to express our rejection and outrage over the claims by President Trump.”

The organization said his “discriminatory and protectionist actions against Mexico will seriously affect our economy and threaten the rights and the safety of Mexicans here and there” in reference to Trump’s plans to build a border wall, his tougher immigration policies, threats of deportations and intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Many marchers carried signs with messages such as, “Trump, pay for your own wall” and “We love Americans, we hate racism.”

Another read, “Thank you, Trump, for unifying Mexico!”

While another, smaller march called Mexicanos Unidos, or Mexicans United, attempted to rally support behind President Enrique Peña Nieto for his stand against Trump’s threats, the Vibra Mexico event drew many participants who seemed just as opposed to their own president as they were to Trump.

They carried signs reading “Fuera Peña!” or “Out With Peña!” and chanted the slogan, too. Others chose to protest the January 1 fuel price increases and corruption. Said one sign: “Don’t be distracted, Mexico; with or without a wall they’re robbing us at home.”

The Vibra México march took place in as many as 22 cities, the organization said, although media reports counted 15. The largest after Mexico City was in Guadalajara, which drew some 10,000 people.

Other events were held in Monterrey, Morelia, Villahermosa, Mérida, Puebla, San Miguel de Allende, Aguascalientes, Pachuca, Colima, León, Irapuato, Ciudad Juárez and Tequisquipan.

Source: Animal Político (sp), Fox News (en), El Universal (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Like protesting what a Muppet says and does, instead of the puppeteers controlling the puppet; Exactly what the puppeteers desire. And what of the the domestic puppets and puppeteers?!

    “We now return to our regularly scheduled cave shadows.”

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • K. Chris C.

    Also of note is that is this so-called “protest” were about corruption and maleficence, the gun and badge thugs would be out with dogs, teargas, and bullets. That the people are not being mowed down signifies that the “protests” actually serve power.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • Jumex

    Just what the Mexican Goverment wants. Ohh… LOOK over There… Corruption. (as the sheep look.)

  • Güerito

    The truth is that both marches were flops.

    The “Mexico United” march flopped because it was a transparent attempt to support a corrupt President with less than a 15% approval rating.

    And the “Mexico Vibra” march flopped because of their divided message – more than half of their formal demands were directed at reforming Mexico internally or criticizing EPN for his weakness against Trump.

    We’ll never know how many would have turned out for a pure Anti-Trump rally. But based on these numbers, it doesn’t look like a whole lot.

    Ho hum. Now Mexico can get back to protests against the real enemy: the ruling class in Mexico.

  • PeterAbelard

    Here is what Mexico could do:

    Create a Repatriation commission.
    Require all persons being deported to Mexico be cleared by this commission before being granted entry.
    Set up qualifications for that permission:
    Proof of employment
    Proof of solvency
    Proof of a place of residence.

    Slap huge fines on any transport company whose vehicles (planes, buses, etc.) arrive with uncleared persons.

    Send back to the U.S. anyone who is not cleared by the commission.

