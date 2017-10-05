Three die in slides as rain pounds Oaxaca

Rainfall from tropical storm Ramón left highway damage in 22 locations in five regions

Heavy rains have left three people dead in Oaxaca and continue to take a heavy toll on highways and homes in remote communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died when their home in San Pedro Yaneri in the Sierra Norte region was buried by a landslide.

In San Antonio Nopalera in the Cañada region, a 47-year-old woman lost her life when she was swept away by a mudslide. Her body was later found two kilometers away.

Tropical storm Ramón was responsible for the latest round of rain, leaving federal and state highways impassable in at least 22 locations in five of the state’s regions.

A report by NVI Noticias said Huautla de Jiménez was one of the areas most affected by the storm, which destroyed highways, bridges and homes in this municipality in the Cañada region.

The National Meteorological Service had more bad weather news this morning for that region and the Papaloapan basin: more rain is coming thanks to the remnants of Ramón and a new system — tropical storm Nate — that is approaching the Yucatán peninsula.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp)

#Oaxaca. En Tuxtepec cierre de circulación por hundimiento de carpeta asfáltica y corriente de agua en km 15 Ctra 145 Ciudad Alemán-Sayula. pic.twitter.com/0jH4nWNlh6 — Policía Federal Mx (@PoliciaFedMx) October 5, 2017

Washout on the Ciudad Alemán-Sayula highway.

Road damage in Huautla de Jiménez.



Pedestrian bridge in Jacatepec, in the Cuenca region.

Bus waits for crews to clear highway.



Homes damaged by slide.

Street becomes a raging river.

















