Three more dead in Puebla lynchings

13 people killed by lynch mobs in the state so far this year

Three more suspected thieves have been lynched in two separate incidents in Puebla this week, bringing to 13 the number of people killed by citizens taking justice into their own hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Oyameles in the municipality of Tlatlauquitepec on Monday night accosted six presumed thieves of vehicles and automotive parts. The six were severely beaten, to the extent that two died at the scene.

The other four were hospitalized after they were rescued by state authorities.

Earlier on Monday at least 100 residents of Los Reyes de Juárez apprehended three men as they attempted a getaway in an allegedly stolen pickup truck.

The three were beaten and one died of his injuries. When state officials arrived at the scene they successfully negotiated the handover of the two other alleged robbers.

Four men lost their lives Saturday in a lynching in San José Tlacuitlapan after they were accused by local residents of breaking into a home.

Of the 13 lynchings in Puebla this year, 10 occurred in July and August.

Source: e-consulta (sp), El Sol de Puebla (sp)