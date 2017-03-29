Three-year drought declared emergency

The severe drought in the Isthmus and Central Valleys regions of the state of Oaxaca has triggered an emergency declaration by the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Commission spokesman César Lagarde said the drought affecting 52 municipalities is the worst in the state’s history and has been particularly severe in the Isthmus region. He said the atypical weather phenomenon is worse due to the effects of climate change.

Lagarde said 32 municipalities in the Isthmus region are being affected not only by the historically low levels of the Benito Juárez reservoir, but also because “some 300 wells have dried up.”

The drought is concentrated in that particular region of southeastern Mexico, sparing other states, he said.

Over the past three years Conagua has “detected a high-pressure phenomenon that prevents rain cloud formation,” Lagarde said.

Making matters worse are high pollution levels in the region’s rivers, deforestation and indiscriminate logging.

Low water levels in the Central Valleys — including the state capital and its metropolitan area — have forced the water department to distribute water using tanker trucks.

After Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa filed a formal declaration of emergency earlier this month, Conagua activated the necessary protocols to start funnelling resources from the Natural Disaster Fund, known as Fonden, to aid drought victims.

Lagarde said the situation in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec would not affect the US $153-million interoceanic corridor announced earlier this month by Murat, describing the weather conditions as temporary.

Source: Milenio (sp)