Tim Hortons plans Mexico expansion

Tim Horton’s, the iconic Canadian fast-food restaurant famous for coffee and doughnuts, is coming to Mexico.

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), owner of the multinational restaurant chain, announced today it would expand into Mexico by entering into a joint venture with a group of unnamed Mexican investors.

The company did not say when the restaurants would open or how many there would be.

But RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a statement that Mexico has “a thriving coffee market so we are very optimistic about the opportunity to grow the brand across the country.”

The company has been expanding recently into the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

The restaurant chain, commonly known in Canada as “Timmy’s,” was founded by and named after a former professional ice hockey player. Defenceman Tim Horton played for 24 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL).

He played his first NHL game for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1950 and remained with the team until 1970, winning four Stanley Cups, according to Wikipedia.

Horton played until his death in a car accident in 1974.

There are some 4,500 Tim Hortons restaurants in nine countries.

