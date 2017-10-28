‘Timmy’s’ now open in suburb of Monterrey

A popular Canadian fast-food outlet that opened yesterday in Mexico is expected to be the first of many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Hortons, an iconic Canadian café renowned for its coffee and donuts, is now open in San Pedro Garza García in the greater metropolitan area of Monterrey.

The company announced in January that it would expand into Mexico to take advantage of what is saw as a thriving coffee market.

Tim Hortons México manager Mauricio Barrera said the Monterrey suburb was chosen for the company’s first Mexican outlet as a result of studies that showed its products already enjoyed widespread acceptance there.

It was also seen as one of the most highly developed cities in Mexico with a large industrial and commercial presence.

But Mexico City is also in the company’s sights, Barrera said. “. . . we know we have a lot of loyal followers there, people who have been exposed to the brand in Canada . . . .”

The brand specializes in hot and cold coffee, latte and expresso, and freshly baked goods.

Tim Hortons was founded by and named after a famous Canadian ice hockey player who played for 24 seasons in the National Hockey League. The first outlet opened in 1964.

There are now 3,800 Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada — commonly known as “Timmy’s” — and another 800 in the United States and the Middle East.

“We’re looking to win the palates and the hearts of Mexicans with our great product, our definition of service and our fair prices,” Barrera said.

Source: Milenio (sp)