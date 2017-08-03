Tourism numbers up 17% in Nuevo León

International visits see 40% increase during first six months

Visitor numbers were up 17% in Nuevo León in the first half of the year, according to state tourism officials, fueled in part by a 40% jump in international visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel occupancy was up 17% and averaged 66% throughout the first half of 2017, while tourism revenues rose 12% to 6.4 billion pesos (US $358 million), said Undersecretary Miguel Ángel Cantú González.

The Monterrey International Airport reported that passenger numbers grew by 9% to almost 4 million Mexican travellers and 600,000 international flyers.

Of those, 1.2 million were tourists, representing an increase of 12% national and 40% international visitors.

State parks saw a 7% increase in visitors to nearly 500,000 from January until June.

The tourism undersecretary said the convention and visitors bureau attracted 50 new events to the state capital for a total of 81 shows, events and conferences that filled an estimated 160,000 hotel rooms.

Cantú cited new strategies implemented by the tourism industry for the increases, particularly the segmentation of tourism products through a program called Extraordinary Experiences.

Nuevo León has experiences for everyone, he said, whether they’re travelling for work, pleasure or health reasons.

Source: Milenio (sp)

A tourism promotional video produced by the state.