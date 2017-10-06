Tourism project comes as surprise to locals

A reservoir in the state of Nuevo León is to become a major tourist attraction if the state government’s plans come to fruition, although Tuesday’s announcement came as a surprise to local businesses in the municipality of Santiago.

The La Boca dam project announced by Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón is still in the planning stages, but will include the construction of a new wharf, a recreational park of at least nine hectares, a beach area and new restroom facilities.

He said the priority of the project is to provide the public with a better recreational area. A technical committee will be established to manage it.

The state’s Economy Secretary said the project will require a coordinated effort with the National Water Commission (Conagua), which manages the the area surrounding the reservoir.

But there appears to have been little coordination with local businesses.

Some have operated in the area for decades and they told the newspaper Milenio that they were never consulted about the project, although they acknowledged that it could benefit them.

Some have their doubts because it’s not the first time they’ve heard plans for the reservoir.

“The day they carry out the project I’ll be an astronaut,” said José Juan, manager of the Costa Azul restaurant for over three decades. He said previous administrations have had similar plans.

“I don’t know if it’s for real this time, but they haven’t told us anything. It would indeed help us because more people would visit, but not even the municipal authorities have told us about it,” said Juan Salazar of the Delicias del Mar restaurant, which has also been in operation for more than 30 years.

The underlying fear for local tourist service providers and other business owners is the possibility they aren’t being considered part of the renovation project, and will end up being forced to leave the area.

Marco Antonio Villarreal has tended a small grocery store for the last 20 years, the only source of income for his family.

“Uncertainty is the problem, because they haven’t told us if we’re going to be included,” he said.

“It would be nice if they came and at least told us something. Instead, we only know what they say on the television,” Villareal said.

