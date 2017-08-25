Tourism way up in crime-torn Tamaulipas

Good news from Tamaulipas is rare but the state’s tourism secretary has something to smile about this week.

She said almost 3 million tourists flocked to the state this summer, a 75% increase over last year that vastly exceeded expectations and targets.

Tourism Secretary María Isabel Gómez Castro held a press conference yesterday with tourism officials to announce the good results.

She said 2.94 million visitors contributed an estimated 1.1 billion pesos (US $62.4 million) to the northern border state’s economy, a good return on the 5 million pesos spent on tourism promotion.

The visitor numbers were well over the projection of 1.7 million that had been based on previous years and were up 75% over 2016 figures for the period between July 1 and August 20. For the year to date tourism is up 71% compared to the same period in 2016.

Gómez attributed the increase to three factors.

First, people have greater confidence in the operations carried out by the different security forces during vacation periods. Second, coordination between municipalities was a factor and third, promotion of the state had achieved positive results, she said.

Gómez explained that the tourism campaign had run on public transit. Now the state is looking to extend its promotion into Texas to attract visitors from across the border, a strategy that hasn’t been implemented in several years.

The secretary said 55% of the tourism was concentrated on destinations in the south of the state. where one popular location is Playa Miramar in Ciudad Madero.

Most stories about Tamaulipas in recent years have been about kidnapping, extortion and murder as crime gangs vie for control.

Source: En Línea Directa (sp)