Traditional dances a feature at Atlixco

With dozens of traditional dances the Puebla municipality of Atlixco will hold its annual celebration of customs and traditions next Sunday

Atlixcayotontli has been celebrated in Atlixco, 15 kilometers from the city of Puebla, for the last few decades, attracting traditional dancers from the Valle, Tierra Caliente and Volcanes regions of the state.

Dancers from the neighboring municipalities don traditional masks and costumes for an event that preserves traditions that otherwise could be lost.

Gastronomic, cultural and handicrafts exhibitions highlight regional culture as well as that of a guest town. This year that honor goes to Ario de Rosales, Michoacán.

Restaurateurs, artisans and farmers also participate and showcase their products at more than 80 stands.

Among the traditional dance troupes this year will be a guest of honor from Hidalgo that will present a dance celebration known as Fandango Santalucero from Santa María Cosamaloapan, a recovered tradition that had been all but forgotten.

The Fandango Santalucero includes several male and female dancers who call out jokes in a simulation of the marriage of several animal species. The dance is lead by a padrino, or godfather, who carries a turkey on his head as he sings, happy for the upcoming marriage.

The hosts hold a parade called Convite, accompanied by traditional musical instruments such as chirimías (a type of oboe), tarolas (a snare drum) and huehuetls (a pre-Hispanic percussion instrument) and large puppets known as mojigangas.

Atlixco

As the dancers perform, they invite onlookers to join as they hand around fruits and samples of mezcal.

Atlixcayotontli, celebrated the second Sunday of September, precedes the town’s main celebration, Huey Alixcáyotl, held the last Sunday of September.

This year, Atlixcayotontli will be held on September 9, and Huey Atlixcáyotl on the 24th.

