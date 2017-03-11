Transparency officials are handsomely paid

Commissioners' monthly pay twice as much as the governor's

Transparency is a useful tool for shining a light on the activity of government officials, including those whose job it is to promote transparent practices.

Transparency commissioners in the state of Veracruz are handsomely paid, it was revealed this week, earning more per month than the governor.

His monthly salary, approved by the state Congress in the annual budget, is just under 75,000 pesos (US $3,800) and he receives no bonuses.

On the other hand, the two commissioners of the Veracruz Institute for Access to Information (IVAI) earn just under 166,000 pesos (close to $8,500) a month.

The regular monthly salaries of commissioners Yolli García Álvarez and Rubén Mendoza Hernández amount to about 58,000 pesos, but they are also granted a bimonthly “responsibility” bonus of 118,000 pesos, and a biannual “performance” bonus of 105,000 pesos.

Other personnel are also enjoying fat paychecks. At least five positions at the institute — including that of a third commissioner — have been vacant since June 2016.

But their salaries are not being wasted.

García and Mendoza agreed to split those salaries equally among close collaborators as an “extraordinary reward given the increased workload, and as a stimulus to the work performed.”

Those collaborators have thus divvied up an additional 668,000 pesos.

The situation will continue until the vacant positions are filled.

Source: El Universal (sp)