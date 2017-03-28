Transport challenge was to end today

A mammoth logistics operation was set to end today with the delivery of four huge coking drums to a Pemex refinery in Tula, Hidalgo, where they will be used in the production of gasoline, diesel and coke.

The drums, the largest ever bought by Pemex, were manufactured in Avilés, Spain and arrived at the port city of Altamira, Tamaulipas, on February 27, 2016.

However, a range of physical and bureaucratic obstacles has delayed their delivery for over a year.

A team of more than 100 workers from the company Pesado Transport accompanied the drums on highways through Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro and the State of México. Each drum measures 10.5 meters in diameter and 41.4 meters in length and weighs 565 tonnes.

In the more than 900 kilometers traveled, the team had to move or avoid 1,506 obstacles so the load could pass. These included vehicle and pedestrian overpasses, electrical cables, traffic lights and road signs.

Any infrastructure that was dismantled during the transportation process had to be returned to its original state in accordance with the agreements signed by the company.

Alma Acuña, the firm’s field manager, explained that most of the travel was completed at night to avoid disruptions to traffic. The logistics of the operation were planned to ensure the security of the drums and to avoid damage to infrastructure. The weight of each drum was distributed over 352 support points across 22 axles.

The most dangerous challenge faced by the transport company was changes in the grade of roads. If the platform carrying the drums tilted more than seven degrees, the drums could have rolled off their platforms and crushed everything in their path.

Platform operators used levels to determine the grade and to guide them in the manipulation of the pneumatic systems to ensure that the platforms remained level.

A Swiss technician with extensive international experience in the transportation of oversized structures also advised the team from a motorcycle. Armed with a digital level, he was constantly calculating the grade.

Workers also became wary of sharp objects such as nails on the roadway. They were startled on numerous occasions by punctured tires caused by those objects, Acuña explained. “. . . they suddenly explode like bombs and make you jump.”

According to Leonardo Cornejo, the deputy director of Pemex’s industrial projects, the relocation of the drums has been one of the largest logistics operations ever undertaken in the world.

The company was also held up by the need to acquire both federal and local permits but now, after a long and arduous journey, the drums can finally be installed and put to use.