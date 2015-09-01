The new pedestrian crossing at Tijuana The new pedestrian crossing at Tijuana. san diego union-tribune
Travelers can obtain tourist card online

Option introduced to relieve pedestrian lineups at Mexico-U.S. border

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, September 1, 2015

The new enforcement of old border-crossing rules has generated few readily available reports of long waits for Mexico-bound pedestrians, but the National Immigration Institute (INM) has introduced a new option that might improve traffic flow.

Just as the Mexican government opened a new facility for pedestrians crossing the Mexico-U.S. border between Tijuana and San Diego, it began requiring foreigners to present a passport. And anyone staying longer than a week would pay a 330-peso fee.

Paying that fee, and the tourist card it buys, can now be carried out online, where the necessary paperwork can also be completed in advance of crossing the border.

The INM says that visitors can obtain the tourist card, known as an FMM, or forma migratoria multiple, by entering the required information online, paying the fee, now 332 pesos, with a credit or debit card and printing the document and proof of payment.

The traveler has 30 days to use the document to cross the border, where it will be stamped upon entry. The FMM is good for 180 days and must be kept until leaving Mexico.

The new process is intended to make it easier faster and safer for travelers, says the INM, and reduce the time spent waiting in lineups.

Those lineups could result from enforcement of a 2012 regulation requiring foreign visitors to show a passport, a rule that has not been widely enforced in some areas. But officials are aiming to get things organized.

“The way that people enter Mexico has been growing very disorganized, and now we are making it organized, that’s the big difference,” said Carlos de la Fuente of Indaabin, the Mexican agency in charge of building federal facilities.

But enforcement won’t necessarily be constant, said Rodulfo Figueroa, the INM chief in Baja California. When the port gets busy the rule will not be uniformly enforced, he said.

The new Puerta Este crossing, where 22,000 pedestrians cross each day, opened August 19.

Source: El Informador (sp), San Diego Union-Tribune (en)

UPDATE, September 2
This story has been updated by removing information that could not be corroborated, and to provide the correct website address for making the application.

  • JG

    mmm new system but not yet an option. Geesh

    • Tony

      We found the right web link and it has been added to the story. However, there doesn’t appear to be an English version.

  • Carol Marchant

    Just obey whatever rules and regulations the put into play and get on with it.

  • Christopher Lynn

    Where the hell is club chug in Tijuana does anyone fact check these stories.

    • Tony

      We thought the source was a reliable one, but it proved otherwise. The story has been edited to remove the incorrect information. Thanks for the heads-up.

  • Phil Robertson

    Can someone share the link for this process please even if in Spanish.

  • fail4sure

    It really doesn’t save any time doing it online ahead of time. And it’s free if you’re only visiting certain parts of Baja for under 7 days. I just do it ween I cross at San Ysidro now. In an out in 8 minutes.

  • SolarSisterXZ

    I had no idea there was so much foot traffic between the two countries. Never even knew there was a pedestrian crossing zone where people just passed back and forth. How come there is so much pedestrian traffice anyway? Workers going back and forth?

  • pmwheels

    Ah yes. Another ‘shoot themselves in the foot’ regulation created by the Mexican Gov. NOTICE! If you travel into Mexico on an airline, the price of a visa is added onto your ticket price automatically. If you use the gov website to purchase one in advance, you are paying twice for one. Of course, no refunds are available. Bad idea.

    • Bob in exile

      No reimbursement for the $180 dollars that Mexicans put up for a USA visa either, when the USA denies them entrance.

  • Denise Ackerly

    I have a question for you–lots of people in Puerto Peñasco are flipping out on new policies of requiring an FMM. I’ve done a LOT of research and now I’m finding conflicting info. I always thought it was required (though might not be enforced) if your destination was further than the border towns. PP is 60 miles from the border. But now, I just read something saying that PP is an exception. (trying to find it again). Can you help?

