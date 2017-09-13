Tropical storm means heavy rain in Guerrero

Guerrero and western Oaxaca can expect heavy rainfall soon following the development of tropical storm Max off the southwest coast of Mexico.

The United States National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 4:00pm CDT today said Max was situated about 185 kilometers west-southwest of Acapulco and heading east-northeast at 6 kilometers per hour.

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm warning for the Guerrero coast between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado.

Max is expected to make landfall within that area early tomorrow.

Winds were near 65 km/h but no significant change in strength was expected before the storm moves inland.

The National Water Commission is forecasting 150 to 250 millimeters of rain for the central coast of Guerrero.

