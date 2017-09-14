Tropical storm is now category-1 hurricane

Max forecast to make landfall this evening in Guerrero

A tropical storm off Guerrero has been upgraded to a hurricane while another system heading towards the Baja peninsula could become one by Friday.

Tropical storm Max has been upgraded to a category-1 hurricane after a forecast yesterday that said strengthening was unlikely.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado in Guerrero and a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch for east of Punta Maldonado to Lagunas de Chacahua in Oaxaca.

The center of the hurricane should cross the coast in the hurricane warning area this evening or tonight, said the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 10:00am CDT.

Maximum sustained winds were 130 kilometers per hour and some strengthening is expected before it makes landfall.

Heavy rain is forecast for Guerrero — as much as 500 millimeters in coastal areas of the state —and western Oaxaca.

Farther to the west, tropical storm Norma was 635 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas this morning and heading northward, said the NHC, which advised resident of southern Baja California Sur to monitor its progress.

Strengthening is forecast over the next 48 hours, and Norma could become a hurricane by Friday.

