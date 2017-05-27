Truck without brakes kills 4 at toll booth

At least 6 people injured in crash on Lerma-La Marquesa freeway

Four people are known to have been killed after a dump truck plowed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll booth this morning on the Lerma-La Marquesa freeway in the State of México.

At least one of those vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf, was completely destroyed in the accident, which left seven people injured. An infant was among the dead.

Early reports indicate that the truck lost its brakes while approaching the toll booth in the direction of Mexico City. More than six vehicles are believed to have been damaged, along with part of the toll booth.

Helicopters arrived at the scene moments after the crash to transfer the injured to Toluca for treatment.

The president of a truckers’ organization said earlier this week that transport trucks have been involved in 16 accidents on the highway so far this year. Carlos García Álvarez of Amotac blamed the high number on poor planning of the highway, which opened last July.

He said the highway operator, transportation officials and police were planning an inspection next week to determine where to install a runaway truck ramp.

García said the toll booth itself has been serving to stop trucks without brakes, but didn’t specify how many times that had happened.

At least 300 transport trucks travel the highway daily, he said.

Source: Milenio (sp), Siete 24 (sp)