Truckers turn hungry with long border wait

Truckers waiting to cross the United States border have turned to social media to find food and drink while stuck in a lineup reported this morning to be 20 kilometers long.

The Columbia Bridge international crossing between Anáhuac, Nuevo León, and Laredo, Texas, has become a bottleneck since a weekend storm damaged the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The crossing is expected to remain closed, except for empty trucks, at least through the rest of the week while repairs are made.

Mexican Customs facilities sustained extensive damages Sunday evening in high winds with gusts up to 90 kilometers an hour.

Earlier this morning, hundreds of trucks waiting on a highway with neither restaurants nor itinerant food vendors turned to social media for sustenance.

The hours at the Columbia crossing have been extended but a facility that normally handles 2,200-2,400 operations a day is now dealing with more than 10,000.

The World Trade Bridge, which handles commercial traffic only, usually sees between 6,000 and 11,000 trucks a day heading for the U.S.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)