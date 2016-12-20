Trump and Slim meet for ‘a lovely dinner’

There is another sign this week that Mexico-United States relations under a Donald Trump presidency might not be all gloom and doom, but Mexico’s most prominent economist is talking about the possibility of a horror show nonetheless.

The Washington Post reported yesterday that Trump had what he described as “a lovely dinner with a wonderful man” last Friday. Dinner was at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and the wonderful man was Mexican billionaire businessman Carlos Slim.

The Post reported that the dinner was designed to open a friendly line of communications, which weren’t too friendly during the U.S. presidential election campaign, when Trump accused Slim of supporting rival Hillary Clinton and using his equity in the New York Times to influence that newspaper’s coverage.

Slim, on the other hand, criticized Trump for his statements about Mexican Americans, his position on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.

But the Mexican business tycoon changed his tone somewhat earlier this month when he suggested that Trump as president might be good for Mexico. Economic expansion in the U.S., along with lower taxes, would give Americans more purchasing power for Mexican goods and services, he said.

Another sign that could be considered positive was the report that Trump sent a delegation to Mexico City to meet privately with business representatives earlier this month. The intelligence firm Stratfor said Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, headed the visit, which met with Slim and several other key business people.

Stratfor said the most likely reason for the visit was that Trump was seeking “to deepen economic ties in the North American region” and that a unilateral withdrawal by the U.S. from NAFTA was improbable.

In the view of central bank chief Agustín Carstens, however, the situation could turn into a horror movie for Mexico. The governor of the Bank of México told an economic forum in Guadalajara yesterday “we went to the cinema and saw the trailers, and we saw different scenes, but we don’t know if it’s going to be a horror movie or one with a good ending.”

The full film will begin to run January 20, Carstens said. If it turns out to be a horror film it will bring a big decline in the value of the peso, he predicted.

He also suggested that measures implemented by the new U.S. president, coupled with global economic conditions, could lead to a worldwide slowing of growth and a more complicated financial situation.

In September the economist used the weather as an analogy for Trump’s possible impact on Mexico. As president of the U.S. Trump would represent a “devastating hurricane of major intensity,” Carstens said.

