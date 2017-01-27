Donald Trump fallout: boycott US brands

Among the targets is Starbucks, whose Mexican operator replied today

Fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. has been turning up on social media, where users are urging boycotts of American brands such as Ford Motor Company, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Costco and Starbucks.

Today, Starbucks replied through the franchise holder.

The multi-brand restaurant operator Alsea said in a statement that the Starbucks brand in Mexico is its property, and that the company itself is 100% Mexican-owned.

Alsea “has benefited numerous communities in our country through the creation of opportunities” for local people.

All told, Alsea provides employment to more than 7,000 Mexicans through its various outlets, which include Burger King, Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks, the statement said.

However, as the newspaper El Universal reported, the company did not reply to one of the criticisms that have appeared on social networks: that the salary levels of its employees are low.

The company said it has opened more than 560 Starbucks outlets in 60 cities with an investment of about 5 billion pesos.

Starbucks Mexico plans to invest more than 430 million pesos this year with the opening of 50 more outlets, which will create more than 600 jobs.

Alsea said Mexico has been a key region in the supply chain for Starbucks coffee for about two decades. “Thanks to the high quality of Mexican coffee, arabica coffee from Chiapas is consumed in Starbucks restaurants around the world.”

As the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks began trending yesterday, there were supporters and detractors. Among the latter was at least one that suggested the boycott should also apply to the major social networks. They, too, are American-owned.

