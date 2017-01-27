Among the US brands that could be boycott targets. Among the US brands that could be boycott targets.
Donald Trump fallout: boycott US brands

Among the targets is Starbucks, whose Mexican operator replied today

Mexico News Daily | Friday, January 27, 2017

Fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. has been turning up on social media, where users are urging boycotts of American brands such as Ford Motor Company, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Costco and Starbucks.

Today, Starbucks replied through the franchise holder.

The multi-brand restaurant operator Alsea said in a statement that the Starbucks brand in Mexico is its property, and that the company itself is 100% Mexican-owned.

Alsea “has benefited numerous communities in our country through the creation of opportunities” for local people.

All told, Alsea provides employment to more than 7,000 Mexicans through its various outlets, which include Burger King, Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks, the statement said.

However, as the newspaper El Universal reported, the company did not reply to one of the criticisms that have appeared on social networks: that the salary levels of its employees are low.

The company said it has opened more than 560 Starbucks outlets in 60 cities with an investment of about 5 billion pesos.

Starbucks Mexico plans to invest more than 430 million pesos this year with the opening of 50 more outlets, which will create more than 600 jobs.

Alsea said Mexico has been a key region in the supply chain for Starbucks coffee for about two decades. “Thanks to the high quality of Mexican coffee, arabica coffee from Chiapas is consumed in Starbucks restaurants around the world.”

As the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks began trending yesterday, there were supporters and detractors. Among the latter was at least one that suggested the boycott should also apply to the major social networks. They, too, are American-owned.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Sad, but humorous, how many pay attention to the puppet’s propaganda, and not the puppet masters’ agenda.

    While the Khazarian fifth-column has had the new puppet blowing propaganda about jobs, Mexican imports, and “illegals,” they have simultaneous been lowering the peso by 28%. With or without a “tax”/tariff of 20%, Mexican goods are still cheaper in dollar terms.

    Then there is the propaganda behind the selection of Mexico as the bad guy when a simple trip to a Walmart, or equivalent, will have one find that nearly everything is made in China/Asia.

    Ultimately, American and Mexican populations will see nationalism inflamed, while those running the show make off again with more of the people’s loot, and children of gun-toting age. Sad.

    “Meet the new boss, sames puppet masters as the old boss.”

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • Vlad the Impaler

    People are going to get hurt in a trade war one way or another. The point is to organize and choose a week to show US companies how much you can hurt them. The Owners of Walmart have more money than 40% of all the Americans in the US. One week of pain for them will have them crying to Trump for a little common sense. Yes people in Mexico will feel the pain as well. The Owners of Starbucks and Coca cola and employees. But when you think you are powerless in the face of a man like Trump …getting even is golden.
    I’m not a Mexican …but Mexicans need to start thinking for themselves in these matters.

