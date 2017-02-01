Trump threatened to send military to MX

US president said he might send military to take care of 'bad hombres' in Mexico: AP

United States President Donald Trump threatened to send troops into Mexico to stop the “bad hombres down there” when he spoke by telephone with Mexican leader Enrique Peña Nieto last Friday, reports The Associated Press (AP).

“You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,” Trump told Pena Nieto, according to an excerpt of the conversation provided to AP. “You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”

The phone call ended a week of growing tension between Mexico and the U.S. as President Trump repeated his warning that Mexico would pay for a wall on the border between the two countries, and Peña Nieto continued to reject the notion.

Things came to a head Thursday when the latter canceled a summit that had been scheduled for this week in Washington.

The Friday morning phone call, in which both leaders agreed not to speak publicly about who would pay for the border wall, was described by Peña Nieto’s office as “constructive and productive.”

The excerpt of the phone conversation contained no detail as to who “the bad hombres” were nor did it contain the Mexican president’s response. But AP said it offered “a rare and striking look” at how Trump is conducting diplomacy in private, and suggests that he uses the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used during the election campaign.

Another account of the phone call was published yesterday by the Mexican website Aristegui Noticias, along with additional details that said Trump humiliated Peña Nieto with a confrontational conversation and said the U.S. doesn’t need Mexico.

The report was written by Mexican journalist Dolia Estévez and was based both on a transcript of the phone call and unnamed confidential sources on both sides of the border.

The Foreign Affairs Secretariat denied both accounts of the phone call, saying they were based on “absolute falsehoods.”

“The assertions that you make about said conversation do not correspond to the reality of it,” the secretariat said in a statement, adding that the call’s tone was constructive.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment, AP reported.

Trump described his conversation with Peña Nieto as “friendly” during a press conference after the call.

Source: The Associated Press (en)