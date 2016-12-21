Tultepec explosion death toll rises to 32

The number of deaths in yesterday’s explosion at a fireworks market, originally reported as 16, has risen to 32, a State of México official said this morning.

Fifty-nine people have been confirmed injured, nine of whom have been released from hospital, Government Secretary José Manzur told a press conference.

The cause of the initial explosion, which caused a series of explosions in Mexico’s largest fireworks market in the city of Tultepec yesterday afternoon, has not yet been determined.

Eighteen of the dead have been identified, Manzur said. Twenty-six people died at the scene.

A state official said there were more than 300 stores selling fireworks in the San Pablito fireworks market and most of their products would have exploded.

Another explosion occurred yesterday in Lolotla, Hidalgo, at a factory that makes rockets, leaving one person dead and three injured.

CNN reported today that such accidents are not uncommon in Mexico, particularly at the end of the year and during religious festivals, according to the National Pedagogic University, and some of the most tragic have occurred in Tultepec.

A fire at an illegal fireworks factory in 1988 killed 34 people, while a blast at a smaller illegal fireworks maker, located in a home, killed 10, injured 50 and destroyed 30 neighboring houses in 1998.

Four people died in another fireworks explosion, also in Tultepec, three weeks later.

A blast at another illegal factory, this one in Celaya, Guanajuato, killed 56 people and injured 350 in 1999.

Illegally stored gunpowder caused 46 different explosions in the State of México in 2002, killing 12 in total.

Source: Milenio (sp), CNN (sp)

