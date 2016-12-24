Tultepec firefighters: ill paid, ill equipped

The State of México municipality that until this week could boast of having the largest fireworks market in Mexico has a fire department with only 22 ill-equipped firefighters.

All 22 were among the first responders at the explosion Tuesday at the San Pablito fireworks market that killed 35 people and injured at least 50.

Among them was Juan José Pérez, who was off duty at the time.

“We were dearly needed that day . . . we were a little short on equipment but with the cooperation of the Red Cross and [fire departments] from other municipalities we were able to solve the problems,” said the firefighter, a veteran with 10 years of experience.

In addition to the market, which authorities — including President Enrique Peña Nieto — have said will be rebuilt, Tultepec also has some 300 fireworks makers located on the town’s outskirts.

The fire department is equipped with two pumper trucks and the same number of tanker trucks to fight fires, along with two ambulances and three light rescue units. It serves a population of more than 100,000.

The fire department’s main hall is located in the center of Tultepec, but a second, smaller one is near the area where the fireworks makes are found.

While the department is a bit light on equipment, it is very light on funds to pay its staff. The firefighters’ monthly salary is just 4,400 pesos, or US $213.

“We do not have enough equipment in the stations; there’s a lot we need,” said the deputy director of the municipal Civil Protection office.

“The equipment is expensive, and we just purchased some, but it wasn’t enough,” continued Marco Antonio Cortina, who explained that the recently acquired gear wasn’t new. “It’s in good condition, though,” he said.

Some of the firefighters’ uniforms were donated by other fire departments, including that of the American city of Chicago, and while some are still in good conditions others are threadbare and even torn.

“At some point the governor said he would send us some ambulances, but I don’t think it has been possible because we have yet to see them,” said Pérez.

Meanwhile, two of Tuesday’s victims have been flown to Galveston, Texas, for treatment of their burns. Both are boys, one aged four and the other 16.

The number of deaths may go higher than the 35 reported after human remains were found in the ashes of the market, which was completely destroyed.

Investigators continue looking into the cause of the blaze, which one report attributed to a youngster igniting a rocket. The newspaper Excélsior reported yesterday that prohibited objects have been found inside the market, including vehicle batteries.

The use of electrical power was not allowed inside the facility.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)

