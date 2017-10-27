Two airlines offer new Mexico-Canada flights

Mariachi music and piñatas helped celebrate new airline connections yesterday between Mexico and Canada, and more new flights are on the horizon.

Interjet began offering year-round, non-stop flights between Vancouver and Mexico City and Cancún, operating four flights a week on both routes, with return fares starting at CA $519.

Interjet’s chief commercial officer warned travelers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Vancouver International Airport that the airline should not be confused with a low-cost carrier.

“We are a value-carrier,” said Julio Gamero, who explained there is no charge for tequila, more legroom and a 50-kilogram limit on baggage.

Vancouver is the third Canadian destination for Interjet. It began flying out of Montreal and Toronto early in the summer to Mexico City and Cancún.

Gamero said the company intends to build traffic volumes on those routes and add more destinations as the numbers increase.

Also planning non-stop, year-round Mexico-Canada flights is the Canadian airline WestJet, which announced earlier this month it will begin flying from Vancouver and Calgary into Mexico City starting in March.

It will offer four flights a week on the Calgary-Mexico City route starting March 14 and three flights a week between Vancouver and Mexico City starting the following day. On April 29, both routes will switch to daily service.

