UK to help in fight against corruption

Bobbies on the streets of Mexican cities? Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple investigating the latest misdeeds of the drug cartels?

ADVERTISEMENT

Those scenarios are unlikely but there is going to be some British influence on Mexican policing following the signing of an agreement for some special training for police departments in five states.

That training will be designed to combat corruption within police forces in the states of México, Morelos, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Mexico City and will be provided by police officials from the United Kingdom through an agreement brokered by Causa en Común, or Common Cause, a non-governmental organization.

The governors of the five states have acknowledged that in corruption perception polls, police corporations always rank as the most corrupt of institutions.

But the training program will be geared toward strengthening the performance of state police forces based on the experience of what the British ambassador to Mexico called one of the world’s best.

“Police in the United Kingdom have, for a long time, been renowned as one of the best in the world, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t corruption or that our police are without challenges,” said Duncan Taylor.

“Nonetheless, we always strive to reduce that corruption to a minimum, making it harder for it to exist. That’s what we want to share.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor of Mexico City said that for a long time Mexico has neglected its police, leaving a problem that “fostered insecurity, corruption and impunity.”

Miguel Ángel Mancera said the fight against corruption “won’t be easy or fast” but is a challenge that must be addressed given that with the implementation of the new oral penal system, police officers play an important role.

The president of Causa en Común observed that police corruption is one of the chief handicaps faced by the Mexican people.

“Corruption tolerates insecurity and impunity and promotes criminal acts and the abuse of human rights,” declared María Elena Morera.

She explained that representatives of her NGO visited the 32 states and analyzed their laws before compiling a diagnosis to create alternatives in the fight against corruption.

The resulting proposal is based on themes including the autonomy and independence of the internal investigation agencies, the prevention of misconduct, transparency and accountability, and the encouragement of public involvement.

The state governments that sign up to the NGO’s proposal must also create an ethics code to promote legality among their police officers, a citizens’ complaint and formal report system, and an investigation system made up of outside professionals that will put in place penalties, and evaluation and supervision mechanisms that will guarantee that there will be no impunity.

For Morera, corruption in police corporations results from deficiencies in governmental processes, and even government complicity.

State governments need to provide the working conditions that will prevent them from accepting offers from criminal groups, or from engaging in extortion. Their salaries should also be raised, along with their benefits.

Source: Milenio (sp)