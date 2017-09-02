UK warns travelers of hurricanes, security

UK warns citizens to be careful in Los Cabos and watch the weather

The British government has issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico, warning its citizens of insecurity and hurricanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document warned specifically about tropical storm Lidia, which made landfall Thursday in Los Cabos in Baja California Sur, but advised citizens to be aware of contingency measures should they find themselves in the path of a hurricane or tropical storm.

The advisory also noted an increased police presence in Los Cabos following a shooting on Palmilla beach last month, and urged travelers to follow the advice of local authorities and tour operators.

The warning extended to Tijuana and the whole state of Baja California, and the Chihuahua city of Ciudad Juárez.

“Travel during daylight, inform relatives or friends of your travel plans and use reputable hotels only,” said the warning.

Security conditions everywhere in Mexico, it said, can pose a risk for foreigner travelers.

“Be alert to the existence of street crime as well as more serious violent crimes like robbery, assault and vehicle hijacking. In certain parts of Mexico you should take particular care to avoid being caught up in drug-related violence between criminal groups.”

Crime and violence are serious problems in Mexico, said the updated document. For this reason, “many Mexican and foreign businesses choose to hire private security.”

The alert suggested that its citizens research their destination thoroughly and limit their travel between destination to daylight hours only. British nationals should also monitor local media and inform trusted contacts of their travel plans, being particularly alert on public transport, at airports and in bus stations.

The document observed that over 513,800 British nationals visited Mexico in 2016 and that “most visits are trouble-free.”

Source: El Universal (sp)