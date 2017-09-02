Watch out for hurricanes, storms, said advisory. Watch out for hurricanes, storms, said advisory.
UK warns travelers of hurricanes, security

UK warns citizens to be careful in Los Cabos and watch the weather

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, September 2, 2017

The British government has issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico, warning its citizens of insecurity and hurricanes.

The document warned specifically about tropical storm Lidia, which made landfall Thursday in Los Cabos in Baja California Sur, but advised citizens to be aware of contingency measures should they find themselves in the path of a hurricane or tropical storm.

The advisory also noted an increased police presence in Los Cabos following a shooting on Palmilla beach last month, and urged travelers to follow the advice of local authorities and tour operators.

The warning extended to Tijuana and the whole state of Baja California, and the Chihuahua city of Ciudad Juárez.

“Travel during daylight, inform relatives or friends of your travel plans and use reputable hotels only,” said the warning.

Security conditions everywhere in Mexico, it said, can pose a risk for foreigner travelers.

“Be alert to the existence of street crime as well as more serious violent crimes like robbery, assault and vehicle hijacking. In certain parts of Mexico you should take particular care to avoid being caught up in drug-related violence between criminal groups.”

Crime and violence are serious problems in Mexico, said the updated document. For this reason, “many Mexican and foreign businesses choose to hire private security.”

The alert suggested that its citizens research their destination thoroughly and limit their travel between destination to daylight hours only. British nationals should also monitor local media and inform trusted contacts of their travel plans, being particularly alert on public transport, at airports and in bus stations.

The document observed that over 513,800 British nationals visited Mexico in 2016 and that “most visits are trouble-free.”

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • Güerito

    When did Trump become UK Prime Minister?

  • Sharon

    Any full time gringos will tell you that most of Mexico is safe, unless you are a bad person, looking for trouble. Best to follow rules for safety that you would anywhere in the world. For goodness sake I would not walk on a downtown street at night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada now. Bet most people in London would not do it either. But here in San Carlos, Sonora I would. There are some areas with higher crime rates, but most places are safe. We have lived here 5.5 years now and so far we are fine.

  • Rick Echeverria

    “”The warning extended to Tijuana and the whole state of Baja California””
    What about the state of Baja California Sur where the shooting and hurricane happened?

