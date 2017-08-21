UNAM’s red tilapia is now 14 years old

Fast-growing pargo-UNAM is now raised in both Mexico and Ecuador

A variety of red tilapia first bred by specialists at a Veracruz campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) 14 years ago has proved to be successful in both domestic and international markets.

Known as the Pargo-UNAM, the breed is now raised by nearly 3,000 producers in Mexico, mostly in the state of Veracruz, said the university in a statement. The breed has also proved successful in Ecuador, and interest has grown in Brazil, Haiti, Costa Rica, Colombia, Honduras and Spain.

The Pargo-UNAM was bred for three main traits: accelerated growth, docility and ease of management. Those characteristics have been consistently obtained, UNAM said, along with common characteristic found in other tilapia varieties, such as firm and white meat, a low number of bones and a high content of omega 3 fatty acids.

The genetic improvement program, explained a professor at the school’s Veterinary and Zootechnics school ((FMVZ), began by interbreeding Nile, Florida and Rocky Mountain tilapia varieties.

“We then focused on monitoring their productive behavior in our facilities before moving them to production units in Veracruz,” explained Germán Muñoz Córdova, from the teaching and research center (Ceiegt) at Tlapacoyan, Veracruz.

Once the desired characteristics of the breed remained constant from one generation to the next, the specialists confirmed that the fish could grow in fresh and salt water as well as in a variety of environments, from rustic breeding ponds to floating cages and intensive breeding farms.

Now that the breed has been established, specialists at Ceiegt provide farms with the fish they need to get started.

Research at the Tlapacoyan facility is ongoing. UNAM specialists are now seeking to improve the fish’s shape and color tones.

“We choose the most colorful from each generation, while also looking for an adequate, rounded shape, which makes them more attractive when served,” said Muñoz.

Tilapia were first introduced to Mexico 53 years ago and are now the third biggest fishery product after tuna and shrimp. The main producing states are Veracruz, Jalisco and Chiapas.

