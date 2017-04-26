Union boss’ properties worth 100mn pesos

The Nuevo León boss of Mexico’s largest union group is under investigation by the national division of his own organization for theft of union funds, according to a report by the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM).

ADVERTISEMENT

The extensive property portfolio of Ismael Flores Cantú, who heads the state branch of the CTM, raised the suspicions that triggered the probe.

According to the newspaper Reforma, which has seen the CTM report, Flores is the owner of 29 properties with a combined value of 100 million pesos (US $5.2 million).

The properties are registered in the names of his real estate agent, six different women with whom he has 14 recognized children and at least two prestanombres, meaning nominees or front men.

The newspaper also claims that Flores is the owner of a 178-hectare ranch, value at about 30 million pesos, located in the municipality of Montemorelos, about 80 kilometers southeast of Monterrey.

The property boasts a residence measuring more than 1,000 square meters, a swimming pool and spacious gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “mega-ranch” is registered in the name of Agropecuario del Norte, a company owned by two of Flores’ nephews, Luis Alonso Flores Palomo and Jose Ángel Reyes Flores. It is also listed in the names of Rodolfo Ambriz Díaz, CTM leader in Apodaca, and Leal Galván, another associate.

Records show Galván bought the property in July 2007 for 850,000 pesos but just over a year later it was transferred to the nephews’ company.

According to the CTM report, they are all front men for Flores.

In February it was revealed that the CTM boss used at least five Nuevo León companies to launder millions of pesos worth of union dues received monthly from market vendor, taxi and bus unions.

The amount is thought to be around 140 million pesos and one of the companies used was Agropecuario del Norte.

CTM sources confirmed that Flores “moves money” by undertaking a range of sport, tourism and rural activities.

The CTM is the largest confederation of labor unions in Mexico.

Source: Reforma (sp)