Union boss’s salary remains a secret

3 months after transparency law took effect, head of Pemex union has not complied

The powerful Pemex workers’ union has not yet divulged the salary of longtime boss Carlos Romero Deschamps or the agreements it has with the state oil company despite being required to do so by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

In accordance with the General Law of Transparency, once the online reporting platform Sipot became operational, as it did almost three months ago, workers’ unions had to report such information.

But in the intervening period the union has twice sought an amparo or injunction against applications for information from the National Institute for Access to Information and Data Protection (INAI), allowing it to avoid handing over the details.

The first request related to information about Romero’s salary, bonuses, travel allowance and any other incentives as well as the hours he actually worked.

Romero, who is also a senator for the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has been criticized for his excesses, including a lavish wedding held for his daughter in May.

The second request sought a certified copy of an agreement between Pemex Exploration and Production — a division of the company — and section 36 of the union through which they agreed to abolish the Exploration Brigades Department and all positions within it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On both occasions, the union argued that releasing the information might cause irreparable damage or harm to it. It’s not the first time the union has refused to meet its obligations.

In February it refused to submit information detailing how many members belonged to its section 24 or the resources that were allocated to it nor would it disclose an inventory of its real estate and other assets or how much it spent on travel expenses for its leadership in 2016.

Romero, 73, has headed the union since 1996.

Source: Reforma (sp)