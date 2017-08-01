Romero: no transparency yet. Romero: no transparency yet.
News

Union boss’s salary remains a secret

3 months after transparency law took effect, head of Pemex union has not complied

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, August 1, 2017

The powerful Pemex workers’ union has not yet divulged the salary of longtime boss Carlos Romero Deschamps or the agreements it has with the state oil company despite being required to do so by law.

In accordance with the General Law of Transparency, once the online reporting platform Sipot became operational, as it did almost three months ago, workers’ unions had to report such information.

But in the intervening period the union has twice sought an amparo or injunction against applications for information from the National Institute for Access to Information and Data Protection (INAI), allowing it to avoid handing over the details.

The first request related to information about Romero’s salary, bonuses, travel allowance and any other incentives as well as the hours he actually worked.

Romero, who is also a senator for the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has been criticized for his excesses, including a lavish wedding held for his daughter in May.

The second request sought a certified copy of an agreement between Pemex Exploration and Production — a division of the company — and section 36 of the union through which they agreed to abolish the Exploration Brigades Department and all positions within it.

On both occasions, the union argued that releasing the information might cause irreparable damage or harm to it. It’s not the first time the union has refused to meet its obligations.

In February it refused to submit information detailing how many members belonged to its section 24 or the resources that were allocated to it nor would it disclose an inventory of its real estate and other assets or how much it spent on travel expenses for its leadership in 2016.

Romero, 73, has headed the union since 1996.
Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Güerito

    Carlos Romero Deschamps is the powerful Pemex workers union leader and one of the most notorious PRI members long suspected of influence-peddling for personal enrichment. Paulina Romero, his daughter, displays on Facebook her travels around the world in private jets –accompanied by her three English bulldogs Keiko, Boli and Morgancita– her voyages on yachts, dining in first class restaurants and sporting $12,000 Hermes luxury bags. Her brother drives a $2 million limited edition red Enzo Ferrari sport car, a gift from their father, whose trade union monthly salary is $1,864. Romero Deschamps, a federal senator, is reported to have a “cottage” in Cancun with a value close to $1.5 million. According to political analyst Denise Dresser, in 2011 he received $21.6 million for “aid to the union executive committee” and $15.3 million from union dues. My “hands are clean,” Romero Deschamps claims. The Peña Nieto administration seems to agree. He is not under investigation.

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/doliaestevez/2013/12/16/the-10-most-corrupt-mexicans-of-2013/#7ab86dc45720

  • Güerito

    As union boss, Romero had a salary of $1,924 a month.

    On that paltry salary, Romero bought and maintains a British-built Sunseeker Portofino 47 yacht, registered in the Cayman Islands but docked near his $1.4 million waterfront condominium in Cancun. The yacht bears the name Indomable, or The Indomitable One.

    Since taking control of the oil workers union, Romero’s grown children have demonstrated their own ability to come into vast resources.

    Romero’s son and daughter-in-law, Jose Carlos Romero Duran and Maria Fernanda Ocejo, own two spacious condos on Miami Beach’s “millionaires row” worth a combined $7 million. One of the units, at 5959 Collins Avenue, has soaring views from the 30th floor.

    In the parking lot is a red Ferrari Enzo, a sports car worth more than $1 million, a gift from his father. Tabasco Hoy, a newspaper in the oil-rich state of the same name, last month published a report saying that it spotted two other cars in the dedicated parking spots for the couple’s Florida condos: a Porsche Carrera 911 and a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, a 700-horsepower “hypercar” that pops 0-60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds.

    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/world/article24745717.html

    • TioDon

      Wow, that’s good work on $24,000.00 a year. He must really know how to stretch a dollar!

  • Garry Montgomery

    If he’s a senator how can he hold a second highly-paid position?

