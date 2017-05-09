Upset at court ruling, citizens nab judge

More than 100 residents of a village in Chiapas detained and kidnapped a judge and five employees of the court yesterday to protest the release of a homicide suspect.

The citizens of Llano Grande grabbed Judge Julio César Victoria Gómez and court staff in the city of Bochil, bundled them into several trucks and took them back to their village.

The kidnappers have also threatened to burn the offices of a human rights organization whose efforts helped free Daniel Sánchez Hernández.

The organization’s director, Diego Cadenas, charged that he had information indicating that citizens from Bochil planned to travel to San Cristóbal de las Casas today and burn down his offices.

He said the human rights group’s investigation into the case against Sánchez found that he was innocent of the charge against him, and accused state prosecutors of fabricating the case to make the accused a scapegoat.

Last Thursday, a tribunal in San Cristóbal agreed that Sánchez was innocent and ordered that he be released.

Source: Chiapas Paralelo (sp)