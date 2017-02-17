US Border Patrol finds marijuana launcher

The catapult was capable of firing 21 kilos of weed across the border

United States Border Patrol agents have dismantled a pot-launcher discovered last week on a border fence near the Douglas border crossing, two hours southeast of Tucson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Made of square metal tubing and employing a heavy-duty spring, the catapult was capable of firing a couple of packages of marijuana with a combined weight of 21 kilograms from Mexico into the United States.

Agents discovered the device after people near the fence fled when the agents approached. Drugs were found nearby.

The seizure of the catapult is the latest indication of the ingenuity of drug smugglers. Last month, U.S. agents in Pharr, Texas, discovered with the help of sniffer dogs and thermal imaging that a shipment of limes contained US $789,000 worth of marijuana.

The drugs had been stuffed into more than 34,000 fake limes.

Another recent bust followed the discovery — again with the help of dogs — of 30 pounds of heroin in the gas tank of a BMW motorcycle.

A Sonora man had attempted to cross the border at Nogales this week with the hidden drugs, estimated to be worth US $460,000.

Source: CNN (en)