US fugitive lived in Tabasco for 4 years

William Joseph Greer, who fled from a murder charge in 2006, was arrested yesterday

One of the United States Marshals Service’s 15 most-wanted persons was arrested yesterday in Tabasco after spending 11 years on the lam.

William Joseph Greer, 52, was arrested in 2006 for the murder of his partner, Tammy Marie Esquivel but released a day later for lack of evidence. However, an arrest warrant was subsequently issued on charges of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Interpol had issued a red notice for Greer and the Marshals Service had posted a reward of US $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Greer’s whereabouts remained unknown until yesterday when the federal Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC)located him in the town of Taxco in the Tabasco municipality of Nacajuca.

The AIC said Greer had been a resident of the town for just over four years and was known by the name of Daniel Ortega.

The Attorney General’s office said Greer will be extradited to the United States through an immigration process because he was living in Mexico without documentation.

