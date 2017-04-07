US officials’ comments draw rebuke from MX

Expressions of distaste by United States officials over the possibility of a left-wing president in Mexico have drawn a response from Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray, who asked the U.S. government to respect the Mexican electoral process.

Videgaray was responding to comments made Wednesday by Republican Senator John McCain and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly in a Senate committee hearing on homeland security.

“If the election were tomorrow in Mexico,” McCain said, “you would probably get a left-wing, anti-American president of Mexico. That can’t be good for America.”

Kelly responded, “It would not be good for America or for Mexico.”

The comments have largely been interpreted as a slight against Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, who will be the candidate for the leftist party Morena in the 2018 presidential election.

Videgaray, currently visiting Washington, met with Kelly primarily to discuss immigration policies. He highlighted the need to respect the rule of law and due process and made it clear that Mexico refuses to receive deported migrants from other countries. At the end of the meeting he brought up the election comments.

In a statement after the meeting he said, “I told him [Kelly] respectfully but clearly that electoral decisions, the selection of authorities in Mexico, is a matter solely for Mexicans and we expect that the United States will respect the electoral process.”

According to Videgaray, his message got through. He said Kelly is a “man who listens” and that he clearly understood the position of the Mexican government on the topic. He added, “I have the utmost personal and institutional respect for Secretary Kelly.”

The pair also discussed border issues and bilateral cooperation on defense materiel but the planned border wall did not form part of their discussions. Videgaray said the wall was a sovereign matter for the United States and doesn’t fall within bilateral relations.

He did, however, subsequently reiterate Mexico’s position on paying for the project. “Mexico will not collaborate in any way in the construction of the wall, whether it measures a mile or 2,000 miles, made out of bricks or bars.”

López Obrador also responded to the comments by McCain and Kelly, rejecting the suggestion that he was anti-American. The Morena leader, whom many analysts consider the person most likely to become Mexico’s next president said, “Our relationship with the United States will be one of friendship and cooperation but not one of submission. We are a free and sovereign nation.”

He added, “We are not anti-American, their people deserve our respect and they have had exemplary leaders, like Roosevelt, very different from those who want to solve social problems with walls, persecution and the use of force.”

He also attributed the comments to their “being worried” about his possible election and asserted that President Enrique Peña Nieto doesn’t have the moral authority to confront U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-Mexican policies.

“He [Trump] just spoke to him on the phone, raised his voice at him, shut him up and Peña hasn’t spoken again but we’re not accustomed to kneeling down, we’re going to defend our immigrant compatriots, we’re going to defend human rights,” he said.

López Obrador contested the presidential elections in both 2006 and 2012 as the candidate for the Democratic Revolution Party. He was the runner-up in both.

He was leading in one recent poll in which respondents were asked for whom they would vote for president should an election be held on that day.

