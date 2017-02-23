US remittances build a classroom in Guerrero

Undocumented immigrants in the United States have been doing more for education in a Guerrero community than governments in Mexico.

A primary school in the capital city of Chilpancingo will soon have its third brick and mortar classroom, thanks to remittances from Mexicans working in the U.S.

The Eucaria Apreza school, located in one of the most unsafe areas of the city, was founded in 2011 but only two proper classrooms have been built by the municipal government. The greater part of the school’s 225 students attend classes in five wooden-frame shacks with cardboard roofing, built by the parents to provide at least some protection from the elements.

Those conditions and official indifference prompted locals currently living in the U.S. as undocumented immigrants to fund the construction of a new classroom.

The migrants sent the money via a Social Development Secretariat program called 3×1 for Migrants, originally created as a collaborative effort between migrants and the federal, state and municipal governments.

For the Eucaria Apreza school the collaboration never happened but the migrants weren’t deterred and the brand new classroom will be ready for use in the next few days.

The school’s principal told the newspaper Reforma that the state government had pledged that this year the school will finally replace the makeshift classrooms with a properly built structure.

But Vicente Cervantes Longino doubts the government will fulfill its promise.

“Our migrants in the United States are more concerned than the government . . . .”