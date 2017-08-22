US expands travel warning to include tourist areas. US expands travel warning to include tourist areas.
US warns of violence in tourist destinations

Increased criminal activity, more homicides bring new travel alert

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Crime increases in five Mexican states have triggered a new travel warning for Mexico by the United States Department of State, which offers a new caution about several tourist destinations.

The alert cites increased criminal activity in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Quintana Roo and Veracruz, warning U.S. citizens about gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with authorities on the streets and in public places during broad daylight.

Caution is urged in Baja California, including Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali, particularly at night.

As with several other state-specific warnings, that for Baja California says most homicides appear to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations, but turf battles have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. visitors.

The warning announced that U.S. government personnel are only allowed to travel on the Mexicali-Tijuana toll highway during daylight hours.

Criminal activity and violence remain an issue throughout Baja California Sur, said the State Department, which included Los Cabos and La Paz in its warning, making the same caution about violence in tourist areas.

In Chiapas, including Palenque and San Cristóbal de las Casas, U.S. officials must now remain in tourist areas and are not permitted to use public transportation.

Inter-city travel at night is prohibited for government personnel in Colima, as is traveling within 19 kilometers of the border with Michoacán and traveling on highway 110 between La Tecomaca and the Jalisco border.

U.S. citizens should defer non-essential travel to the Jalisco border region, including the city of Tecoman.

There is now a total ban on personal travel by U.S. government personnel in Guerrero, eliminating the option of traveling to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo by air.

The warning advises of an increase in homicides in Quintana Roo and has included the tourist destinations of Cancún, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum in its advisory.

In Veracruz, U.S. government personnel must remain in tourist areas and are not allowed to use public transportation. Road travel should be limited to daylight hours.

The full warning can be read here. It replaces the one issued last December.

Mexico News Daily

  • jwd

    The Cannibalistic manner of Mexico is feeding on itself! The Narcos that have operated with impunity for years are branching out and looking for other income. The fear of targeting tourist is receding as the government’s ability and/or will to control them diminishes. When this all begins to have negative impact on tourist, the Narcos will be looking to maintain their flow of funds. They will become more aggressive with the general population, as well as with the remaining tourist. I suspect that foreign corporations with Mexico manufacturing facilities, will be seen as sources of income in the future. I would not be surprised if second or third tier supplies to the manufacturing sector are not already targets. BTW, the idea that Narcos have not bothered tourist in the past ignores the simple fact that most all tourist areas are highly infiltrated by Narcos. There is nothing you pay for there that does not include the Narco Tax! I pray things change!

    • What a load of crap!!! I would advise you not to visit Mexico.

      • jwd

        I live in Mexico.

        My Mexican stepdaughter had a pistol held to her head a while back as she was robbed. I know several people that have been murdered in the past few years. Most of my friends are college graduates and/or business people. No one I know has not had murder, extortion, kidnappings etc in their family. A lot of things float around on FB down here. Last night my daughter showed me a video of a young Mexican having his head cut off. Very real and very graphic, including the hacking sound as his neck bone was severed. A load of crap you say? Sir, you don’t have a clue!

  • sado_23a

    On the other hand the chances of being robbed or killed by cops are virtually zero compared to pretty much every American state.

    • frankania

      Agreed, I left the USA after being robbed 4 times in 5 years. Here in Cordoba, I have been robbed (of minor things like gas tank, camera, celfone) twice in 27YEARS.

  • Stylez

    The Mexican tourist industry is in a steady state of decay.

  • djr4nger

    Very sad. I wonder what it’s going to take for this situation to improve. A people’s revolution? It’s going to be a bloodbath wrestling power out of the hands of the narcos at this point. Makes me shudder and rethink future plans for Mexico.

  • David Procter

    This warning comes from the U.S. Department of State? The State Department is part of the Executive branch of government under the control of President Donald Trump who appointed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and head of the Department. We know that Trump’s words cannot be trusted; he lies, and “fake news” is one of his creations. You have to consider that this warning is part of Trump’s effort to undermine U.S/Mexican relations and cast Mexico in an unfavorable light. This makes U.S. tourists stop and wonder and, perhaps, change their plans. Consequently, Trump wins.

